Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.7 %

ADP opened at $274.19 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.41.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

