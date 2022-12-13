Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

