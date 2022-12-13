Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,196 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

