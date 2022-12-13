Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 5,738 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,638 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,160 shares of company stock worth $12,032,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.