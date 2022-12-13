Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

