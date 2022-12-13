Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

SUPGF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUPGF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

