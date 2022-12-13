sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.73 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005666 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 39,557,255 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

