Symbol Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.56 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $188.56 million and approximately $824,994.85 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00512490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $903.85 or 0.05062952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.91 or 0.30371039 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

