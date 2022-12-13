Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 18,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

