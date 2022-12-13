Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 5,923 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

