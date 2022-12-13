Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. 5,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

