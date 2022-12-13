Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.32. 1,259,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $525.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.