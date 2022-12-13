Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.82. 10,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.10 and its 200-day moving average is $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $212.86 and a twelve month high of $339.51.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.