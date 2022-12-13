Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 166,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,634,238. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

