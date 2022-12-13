Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 71,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,898,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

