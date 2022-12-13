Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 68,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

