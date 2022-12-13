Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 18,017 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,839,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 372,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

