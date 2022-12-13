Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 194.2% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 151,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 949,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The company has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.