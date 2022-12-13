Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 194.2% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 151,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 949,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.
KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The company has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
