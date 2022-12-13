Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $8.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NASDAQ TRHC opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $16.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,990 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.9% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
