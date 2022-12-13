Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.86

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2956419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

