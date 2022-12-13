Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 109,619 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,038.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,619 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

