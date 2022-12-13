Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,716 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

