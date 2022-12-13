Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $834.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $803.69 and its 200-day moving average is $721.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

