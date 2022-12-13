Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Park National Corp OH’s 8th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $35,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,183,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.03. 53,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.