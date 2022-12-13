Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.29

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 2440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

