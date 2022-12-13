TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of TE Connectivity worth $146,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.