Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tecsys Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TCS traded up C$0.47 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.29. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,167. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.59 million and a P/E ratio of 95.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tecsys Company Profile

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

