Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in November

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Teijin stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Teijin has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

