Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 177,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

