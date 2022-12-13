Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in November

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 0.1 %

TLPFY stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $227.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($452.63) to €410.00 ($431.58) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($431.58) to €360.00 ($378.95) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($394.74) to €360.00 ($378.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

