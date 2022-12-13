Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.