Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $72.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

