Tenset (10SET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $362,202.19

Tenset (10SET) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $197.66 million and $362,202.19 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00006099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00513540 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $905.21 or 0.05115628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.13 or 0.30427486 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,893,676 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

