Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Terex also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Terex Trading Up 0.9 %

TEX stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Terex by 50.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

