Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Terex also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.45.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

