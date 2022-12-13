Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 382.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

