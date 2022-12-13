Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 257.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. 1,259,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $525.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

