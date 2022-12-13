Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

