Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (LON:TV1) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (LON:TV1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Trading Up

TV1 traded up GBX 56 ($0.69) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56 ($0.69). Thames Ventures VCT 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.71).

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

