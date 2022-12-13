Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (LON:TV1) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (LON:TV1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Trading Up ∞
TV1 traded up GBX 56 ($0.69) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56 ($0.69). Thames Ventures VCT 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.71).
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Thames Ventures VCT 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thames Ventures VCT 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.