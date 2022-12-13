The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.74. 165,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

