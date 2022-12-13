The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 69.2% in November

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Price Performance

CHN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

