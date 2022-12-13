The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,752,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 151,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 949,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

KO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 141,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

