The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,172. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

