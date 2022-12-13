The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of THG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.94. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

