The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $295.63. The firm has a market cap of $345.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.28.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

