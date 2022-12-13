The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON NAIT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 308 ($3.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,292. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.35. The North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of £431.92 million and a PE ratio of 959.38.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The North American Income Trust news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($11,522.99). In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,509.82). Also, insider Karyn Lamont purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450 ($11,522.99).

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Read More

