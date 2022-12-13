Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 8,100 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 8,100 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,156.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. 55,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OppFi Company Profile

OPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

