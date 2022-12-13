Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, reaching $573.70. 24,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

