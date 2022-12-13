Theta Fuel Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $226.26 million and $5.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077275 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00054663 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009593 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023878 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001418 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
