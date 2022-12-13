ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $47.14 million and $67,256.14 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00511956 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.83 or 0.05069679 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.98 or 0.30333663 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.